Now That's What I Call '90s

media release: $30; VIP table for 4 = $180 total (includes table service)

"To infinity, and beyond!"

Lace up your Docs, slather on some patchouli, and smear your excessive black eyeliner because we are going back to the 90s! Bringing the styles that defined the decade to The Bur Oak, this special summer Variety Burlesque Cabaret is not to be missed!

“I’m so excited, I’m so excited, I’m so… scared” cuz “you can’t handle the truth!” But can you handle a party like the dawn of Y2K?

The party continues after the Saturday show with a DJ set by DJ Scary Mike and The Geminis!

“Life is like a box of chocolates, you never know what you're gonna get” but you KNOW we’ll have a full menu of themed cocktails so you can “Get Busy Livin’, or Get Busy Dyin’” and have you screaming “I’m the king of the world!”

Throw on your flannel, come “rollin’ with the homies” and get your tickets today because this is one rave you won’t wanna miss!

“Yadda, yadda, yadda.”