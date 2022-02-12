× Expand M.O.D. Media Productions Nuggernaut

press release: Join us for three solid hours of groove oriented jazz, fusion and funk performed by the one and only Nuggernaut! Based in Madison they have a varied repertoire including the music of John Coltrane, John Scofield, The Meters, and The Roots to name a few, as well as an emerging catalog of original material. A Nuggernaut set can at one time make you kick back and enjoy a drink and in an instant have you on the floor shakin' your tail feather! Bound to be a good old time and a great way to wind down the weekend. As always, FREE admission!