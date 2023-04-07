The Nunnery, Emili Earhart

media release: The New Music Series at Arts and Literature Laboratory welcomes The Nunnery on Friday, April 7, 2023 at 7:30pm. Tickets are $5.00 for Five Dollar Fridays, available online in advance at https://outsidethesphere.bpt.me, or at the door. Doors open at 6:30pm. Opening act: Emili Earhart

Minneapolis-based The Nunnery begins with one voice, layered upon itself becoming a lush soundscape. Sarah Elstran is an independent musician who bridges the gap between bright-eyed pop composition and hands-on atmospheric live layering of voice. Her vocal loops give us the kind of detail and wide multi-octave range that we might come to expect from a marquee pop star, while her production decisions continually keep us guessing as to what rabbit holes her tracks might fall into next.

Keyboardist Emili Earhart performs in a number of projects, both collaborative and solo. Earhart earned her undergraduate degree in Piano Performance at UW-Madison's Mead-Witter School of Music ('17) under the instruction of Christopher Taylor. Notable performances at UW-Madison include John Cage's Sonatas and Interludes for the Prepared Piano, and the complete Piano Etudes by Philip Glass. In addition to solo piano, Earhart plays in bands, as well as cosmic-drone duo, Woodman/Earhart. She is currently based in Madison, WI and teaches piano.