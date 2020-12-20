ONLINE: Nutcracker Master Class: Flowers

media release: Though Madison Ballet won't be able to share our annual performances of The Nutcracker at Overture Hall this year, there are many exciting creative opportunities to keep the holiday tradition alive. Join special guest instructors as they workshop choreography for next year's production in The Nutcracker Master Class Series. Offered in addition to regular School of Madison Ballet classes, each master class will be taught via Zoom, include instruction for dancers ages 9+, and conclude with all new choreography to the Nutcracker Suite.

Yu Jhe Sun: Soldier Doll | December 6, 12pm - 2pm: Originally from Kaohsiung, Taiwan, Yu-Jhe Sun began his training at the HARID Conservatory at the age of 14, and shortly after graduating he danced with Columbia Classical Ballet. During Sun's two seasons at Columbia Classical Ballet, his repertoire included, Giselle, Coppelia, S wan Lake, The Nutcracker, Le Corsaire, Snow White and The Wizard of Oz. This past year, Sun returned to Taiwan and began teaching ballet at Tainan University and various dance companies in Taiwan.

Rachelle Fochs: Snow | December 13, 12pm-2pm: The Director of the School of Madison Ballet, Rachelle Fochs, will fill dancer’s living rooms with dreams of snow. Mrs. Fochs began her training with Madison Ballet in 1999. She was accepted on full scholarship to The Rock School of the Pennsylvania Ballet where she trained for two years with world-renowned teachers. Mrs. Fochs continued her training at Ballet Chicago before beginning her professional career with Sacramento Ballet. She returned to Madison Ballet as a dancer, where she honed her skills teaching and choreographing before becoming the director of the company’s school.

Zachary Guthier: Waltz of the Flowers | December 20, 12-2pm: School of Madison Ballet alumni and current Principal dancer with Ballet Met, Zachary Guthier will bring life to the waltz of the flowers. Originally from Madison, Zachary moved to New York City at 16 to train at the School of American Ballet where he was a recipient of the Rudolph Nureyev Scholarship and was SAB's nominee for the Princess Grace Award in 2012. Three seasons with Los Angeles Ballet took Mr. Guthier out west. There, he later joined Barak Ballet and California Ballet Company where he was a principal dancer. Zachary has also performed with Nevada Ballet Theatre and The Suzanne Farrell Ballet.

Registration Information

Registration for each class is $20 and can be purchased online at madisonballet.org/ nutcracker-master-class-series or by calling (608) 278-7990.

In addition, Madison Ballet invites everyone to share their favorite memories from our 39-year history at bit.ly/NutcrackerMemories. A video of all our community’s creative Nutcracker drawings, stories, videos will be released alongside archival footage of our shows from previous years just in time for the holidays.

Looking for the perfect holiday gift that also supports local artists? The new Nutcracker Online Boutique brings the original renderings of The Nutcracker’s set designer Joseph Varga to vivid life in your own home. Puzzles, dancewear, Nutcrackers and more are available now at www.madisonballet.org.