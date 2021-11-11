media release: Sun Prairie Productions and the students of Sun Prairie High School are bringing June Walker Rose’s play adaptation of Tchaikovsky’s Nutcracker to life in this witty and entertaining family friendly play. Sun Prairie High School presents THE NUTCRACKER November 11 - 14 at the Sun Prairie Performing Arts Center.

November 11th & 12th at 7:00pm, November 13th at 2:00pm & 7:00pm, November 14th at 2:00pm. Adult: $11 ($12 at the door), Senior/Students: $9 ($10 at the door)

The story follows a young girl, Clara, who receives a nutcracker from her mysterious god-father. When the Nutcracker comes to life, it leads her on a series of adventures against his greatest foe, the Mouse King. During the adventures, Clara learns about the power of perception among magical beings that live very different lives than hers. The play follows this story using humor and beauty to accentuate her experience. For those who are fans of the ballet or wish to introduce the story to younger audiences, the play includes moments of fun interspersed with dance.

In the final season as a single high school, Over 80 students from Sun Prairie High School make up the cast and crew of the production of THE NUTCRACKER, an adaptation of the most popular ballet of all time transformed into a humorous play sure to start the holiday season right. Award winning director, Marsha Heuer states “I am so excited for SPHS students to have the opportunity to perform this classic show in a dramatic fashion. Most people only know of The Nutcracker from the ballet, but putting words to this story and layering the music and choreography has given our students a new way to grow in their skills and will allow all ages of our community audiences a chance to enjoy live theater again this season.”

Sun Prairie High School’s THE NUTCRACKER promises to ring in the start of the holiday season with laughter and dance. Tickets can be purchased at http://www.SPPerformingarts. org/ or 608-834-6848.