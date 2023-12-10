NutKracken

media release: A Rogue Ringmaster, a misunderstood monster, a mesmerizing mermaid, and all the memorable music of this holiday favorite, in a show like you’ve never seen before! When Clara sets off from home to join the circus, her voyage encounters unexpected dangers. Will she find magic, or mortal peril? Follow Clara as she journeys under the sea with stiltwalkers, aerial dancers, and flow artists.

Tickets available here: https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=211166

Tickets are reserved seating, so the sooner you get your ticket, the better your seats will be! Enjoy a comfortable theater experience at the new Sun Prairie West High School Performing Arts Center.

Suitable for all ages. Doors open 30 minutes before the show. Fully ADA accessible venue, with a hearing assistance system, accessible seating and parking, and ample free parking for all.