Nuts & Bolts of Returning to School

press release: Thinking about returning to school for a first, second, or advanced degree? This free session provides information and options at UW-Madison as you plan to continue your education. Learn about: Undergraduate, graduate, professional and certificate programs Becoming a University Special student Student support services Financial assistance WHO SHOULD ATTEND? If you are an adult who has been out of school for a while and are considering returning to pursue undergraduate or graduate study, or to update skills, this workshop is for you regardless of the school you plan to attend. BENEFITS After attending this workshop you will have a better understanding of how to get started on the process of selecting and applying to schools and how to research financial assistance. ABOUT THE FACILITATORS Nuts and Bolts of Returning to School is facilitated by an experienced education advisor from Adult Career and Special Student Services. We look forward to helping you as you think about or plan a return to school.