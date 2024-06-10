Oak Park Heights Park Ribbon Cutting

media release: Oak Park Heights Park, known to many of its neighbors as Piper Park, is nestled under a canopy of mature trees and recently received a new playground. Neighbors and friends are invited to join City leaders, including Madison Alder Bill Tishler in a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the park on Monday, June 10 at 11am.

"I am impressed with how area residents and city park staff worked together to decide on the design, placement, and color scheme for this new playground equipment. Although this is a relatively small-scale project, the high level of community engagement between residents and city staff has forged a new level of trust and respect among all who participated. I am confident this experience will carry over as we embark on much larger and more complex city-wide projects," said Alder Bill Tishler, District 11.

After input from area residents during two public input meetings held in late 2022 and early 2023, at the request of the neighbors, the beloved jungle gym was to be preserved. In the fall of 2023, the aging play equipment was removed. Sadly, due to internal miscommunication, the older metal jungle gym was inadvertently removed as well. The new playground includes an adaptive swing set, belt and tot seats, a multi-use spinner and a “Rally Round” in dark green to replace the original jungle gym.

Oak Park Heights Park is located at 641 Hilltop Drive. See Parks Projects for more information.