Oakwood Chamber Players

Madison Opera Center 335 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

media release: The Oakwood Chamber Players will present a program of chamber music featuring pieces by Mozart,  the Danish String Quartet, Florence Price, Alysssa Morris, and Arthur Bliss

2:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m., Sunday, March 6, 2022, Madison Opera Center, 335 W. Mifflin

$25 -Adults; $20 - Seniors/Students

608-230-4316
