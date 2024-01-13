RSVP for Observational Drawing: Composition and Rendering

media release: This class will cover an introductory overview to the process of observational drawing of objects from life, sighting and measuring, composition, contours, and basic rendering of light and shadow. Students will receive a variety of demonstrations over their time in this course. We will implement techniques by producing multiple preparatory studies and experiment with different drawing materials. Eventually we will work our way into a longer still-life drawing for the afternoon. We will examine the characteristics of material choices, image/composition decision making, drawing techniques, and DIY methods. Students will have the option to explore their own style and creative interests within their approach. We will be working with an 18” x 24” sheet size, on newsprint and strathmore drawing paper (provided).

**Kit fee includes drawing paper and newsprint. Students will need to purchase (or be provided by River Arts) a basic set of drawing pencils, charcoal (stick or pencil), and eraser from Dick Blick, Jerry’s, or other supplier prior to beginning the class.Saturday, January 27, 2024 | 8a-5p |

Deadline to register: 1/13/24

$100 + $30 kit fee

Ages 14+