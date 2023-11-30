media release: International Crane Foundation talk, on Zoom.

Join International Crane Foundation’s Dr. Triet Tran, Southeast Asia program director, and Andy Caven, vice president of North America programs, on Nov. 30 at 11 a.m. Central as they recount their findings from time spent in the field observing one of the rarest birds in North America – Observing Nesting Whooping Cranes in Reintroduced and Remnant Populations.

Triet and Andy will share stories from their time spent researching and observing birds in Canada’s Wood Buffalo National Park and in Baraboo, Wisconsin, providing insight into the challenges faced by Whooping Crane chicks and the resources available to their families during nesting and chick-rearing season.