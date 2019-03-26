Obstacle Course

Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Let’s get moving!

An obstacle course will be set up on the rooftop all day for visitors to challenge themselves. Can you balance on balls, jump hurdles, run through ladder rungs and use your skills to complete an obstacle course?

Free for members or free with museum admission. No pre-registration is needed for this event.

Kids & Family
608-256-6445
