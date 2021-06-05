Occupy Madison Open House

press release: Sat. June 5th 12:00 Noon – 6:00 pm OM Tiny House Village (1901 Aberg Ave.) Open House and Block Party! It's time celebrate! Occupy Madison's Second Tiny House Village is up and running! We have our permanent zoning and things are going well. We're inviting the community to come and see our latest village and celebrate housing 33 people who would have otherwise been homeless last winter and their new beginnings! Event will include: Live Music and DJ; Food; other activities including beanbag toss, dunk tank, face painting, art scavenger hunt and more! Donate to add your name to the list of sponsors and be sure to thank the sponsors if you see them! More info, visit the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/224263302484396