OM Village Anniversary Celebration

press release: 5th Anniversary Celebration at Occupy Madison Tiny Home Village

Good food and live music, presentations and discussions about income inequality, homelessness, and our history of becoming a sustainable neighborhood model for tiny home housing. Changing the world, one tiny idea at a time.

Woodworking and handcrafted gift items available in our village store.

Noon to 8 PM, November 16, OM Tiny home Village, 304 N. 3rd Street, on the NW corner of Johnson Street at Third

Free