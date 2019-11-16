OM Village Anniversary Celebration

Occupy Madison Village 304 N. Third St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: 5th Anniversary Celebration at Occupy Madison Tiny Home Village

Good food and live music, presentations and discussions about income inequality, homelessness, and our history of becoming a sustainable neighborhood model for tiny home housing. Changing the world, one tiny idea at a time. 

Woodworking and handcrafted gift items available in our village store.

Noon to 8 PM, November 16, OM Tiny home Village, 304 N. 3rd Street, on the NW corner of Johnson Street at Third

Free

Occupy Madison Village 304 N. Third St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
608-305-4707
please enable javascript to view
