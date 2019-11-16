OM Village Anniversary Celebration
press release: 5th Anniversary Celebration at Occupy Madison Tiny Home Village
Good food and live music, presentations and discussions about income inequality, homelessness, and our history of becoming a sustainable neighborhood model for tiny home housing. Changing the world, one tiny idea at a time.
Woodworking and handcrafted gift items available in our village store.
Noon to 8 PM, November 16, OM Tiny home Village, 304 N. 3rd Street, on the NW corner of Johnson Street at Third
Free
