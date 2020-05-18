ONLINE: OCD and Anxiety

press release: Rogers Behavioral Health offers free support groups for individuals living with OCD. These support groups provide ongoing education and a safe place to share tips, ideas, and challenges. In monthly sessions, participants connect with each other to sharpen the skills required to live with uncertainty, remain focused on goals, and share achievements.

Why join?

Connect with other people who have OCD and anxiety disorders

Improve self care

Education

Held the first and third Monday of every month, from 5:30 to 7 pm. We will be skipping Monday, May 4, but will be back on track with meetings on Monday, May 18.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this group is meeting virtually. Please email madison-supportgroups@ rogersbh.org if interested in attending. When we return to in person meetings we will meet at:

Neighborhood House Community Center, 29 S. Mills St.