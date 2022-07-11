Off the Beaten Path in Costa Rica

press release: Are you ready to try taking your next vacation to a different level? That is, one that takes you away from the easy-to-find tourist hot spots and instead to hidden gems that locals frequent instead? Costa Rica is the place to do just that! Join Sara Bembenek-Saborio, former Madison resident turned rural Costa Rican resident and Co-director of Go Tico! Costa Rica to learn about places to discover during your next trip abroad. Sara will share insider tips on how to plan the perfect itinerary as well as sharing tons of great places to visit that travel agents or "top 10" google searches would never reveal. Verona Public Library, Monday, July 11 from 7 - 8 p.m.