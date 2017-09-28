Off the Square Madison Gala

Buy Tickets

Marriott-West, Middleton 1313 John Q. Hammons Dr. , Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

press release: Join Lutheran Social Services of Wisconsin and Upper Michigan for our Off the Square Madison Gala, featuring guest speaker Suzy Favor Hamilton, three-time Olympian, mental wellness advocate, and best-selling author.

September 28, 2017, 6 - 8 p.m., Madison Marriott West, 1313 John Q. Hammons Drive, Middleton

VIP-ONLY book signing and photo-opportunity with Suzy Favor Hamilton from 5 - 6  p.m.

Event Proceeds benefit Off the Square Club, a daytime drop-in resource center in downtown Madison for adults living with mental illness, and Madison Clinic, an outpatient facility treating children and adults with mental health concerns and/or substance abuse disorders.  

VIP Ticket: $60

Regular Ticket: $40

Regular Table (Seats 8): $300

VIP Table (Seats 8): $450

Marriott-West, Middleton 1313 John Q. Hammons Dr. , Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
