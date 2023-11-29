Office of the Independent Police Monitor Community Listening Session

media release: The Madison community is invited to participate in the first of several upcoming Community Listening Sessions to be held by the Office of the Independent Monitor (OIM). This first session will be hosted at the Madison Municipal Building in Conference Room 206 on November 29, 2023, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. Information on future Community Listening Sessions will be made available in the near future.

The primary objective of the Community Listening Sessions is to gather input from the Madison community on the Police Civilian Oversight Board (PCOB) and OIM’s complaint process. As this complaint process will be the primary means by which the public will communicate with its indendent and civilian-lead police oversight agency, Madison residents will be encouraged to participate in discussion groups designed to gather valuable feedback and input regarding what they expect and wish to see in the PCOB/OIM Complaint Process.

This is a unique opportunity for community members to make their voices heard in the creation of this important function of the City of Madison’s newest department. Group discussions will be recorded for future analysis by the OIM and PCOB, to ensure the thoughts and concerns of the Madison community are present in future discussions and finalizations of the complaint process.

Free Dinner Provided: As a gesture of appreciation for community involvement, meals will be provided to attendees.

We welcome the Madison community to join us for an evening of open dialogue, constructive discussions, and community engagement. Your participation is crucial in shaping the future of Madison's police oversight process.

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact the Office of the Independent Monitor at OIM@cityofmadison.com

Department: Office of the Independent Monitor:

The Office of the Independent Police Monitor, overseen by the Police Civilian Oversight Board, offers an independent avenue for civilians to investigate and monitor the activities of the Madison Police Department (MPD). This commitment aims to guarantee the MPD's accountability and responsiveness to the diverse needs and concerns within the Madison community.