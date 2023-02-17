Official Homecoming Celebration for Miss America 2023

media release: The Miss Wisconsin Organization is welcoming Grace Stanke, Miss America 2023 home to Wisconsin. Official celebrations for Stanke’s win will take place across the state February 16-20, 2023. There are a number of public, private and press events scheduled during this time in Lake Geneva, Madison, Oshkosh and Manitowoc.

The schedule of events for the official homecoming celebration includes:

● 2/17 - Madison: 4:30PM Meet & Greet at Memorial Union; 6:30PM Crown Circle Showcase (ticketed event, $25) at Memorial Union

● 2/18 - Madison: 2-4PM Meet & Greet at Kendra Scott, Hilldale; 6:00PM Miss America Gala (ticketed event, $60) at Varsity Hall Union South

● 2/19 - Oshkosh: 1-3PM Unveiling of Miss America wardrobe exhibit at Oshkosh Public Museum

● 2/19 - Manitowoc: 5:00PM Miss Harbor Cities Competition at Capitol Civic Centre

● 2/20 - Two Rivers: 1-3PM Public Reception at Point Beach Nuclear Plant

Celebrations and events will feature a number of state and local titleholders as well as our current Miss Wisconsin, Kylene Spanbauer, Miss America’s Teen, Morgan Greco and Miss America, Grace Stanke. Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased by visiting the Miss Wisconsin website: www.misswisconsin.com.

About Miss Wisconsin: Established in 1936, the Miss Wisconsin Scholarship Organization is a state affiliate of the Miss America Organization. Miss Wisconsin and its local affiliates are dedicated to supporting continuing education through scholarships, facilitating community service and volunteerism, promoting personal growth and leadership skills, and instilling confidence among the young women who participate in the program. Each contestant dedicates her year of service to promoting a service initiative, or personal cause, she champions to make a positive difference in her community. Three Miss Wisconsins have gone on to become Miss America: Terry Anne Meeuwsen (1973), Laura Kaeppeler (2012) and Grace Stanke (2023). To request Miss Wisconsin 2022 for an appearance, email booking@misswisconsin.com.

About Grace Stanke: Stanke, who earned a cumulative total $68,000+ in scholarship assistance through her state and Miss America competitions, will use her national platform to continue advocating for “Clean Energy – Cleaner Future”. Stanke is in her senior year at the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she is currently majoring in nuclear engineering. Through her service initiative, her goal is to dispel myths around nuclear energy and inspire the next generation of female scientists, engineers and mathematicians.

About Miss America: The Miss America Organization, founded in 1921, is the nation’s leading advocate for women’s education and the largest provider of scholarship assistance to young women in the United States, awarding millions of dollars annually.