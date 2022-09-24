press release: Our Golden Keg will be tapped for you! Put on your lederhosen and enjoy live polka music from Big Griffy Jim and the Polka Dots from 12-2 p.m.! Choose from our 19 beers on tap, including brews specially crafted in the Oktoberfest spirit!

Eat a giant Bavarian pretzel with beer cheese dip, and participate in our annual stein hoisting competition. Prost!

Announcing our 1st Round of Vendors!

Attention Craft / Product Vendors: We are looking for several more vendors for our Oktoberfest Markt. Please fill out our Google Form vendor application to be considered for Saturday, September 24th. Vending times are 11:00am – 6:00pm, 9:00am set up. Rain or shine, outdoors.

GOOGLE FORM LINK: https://forms.gle/uTtsZ7XYDg7ky53H8