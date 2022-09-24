press release: We will have great live music playing along with fun crowd participation activities, like Stein Holding Competition.

Enjoy the afternoon and evening sipping on some ice cold Oktoberfest and our fall limited release Autumnal Fire (Oktoberfest on steroids!!) and listen to some great authentic Oktoberfest German polka music!

Then we will close the night rocking the Bier Garten with Madison County.

LIVE MUSIC: 1-5pm 2/5’s PARTY BAND: We love playing German polkas and we’re expanding our tune selection to include country tunes by Willie Nelson, Patsy Cline, Hank Williams, Bob Gibson and more. We’d love to see you at one of our shows.

6-10pm MADISON COUNTY: a 7-piece Country show band, based out of Madison, WI, that has evolved its high-energy engaging show, over the years, to stay fresh and unique. They have been voted Local Group of the Year 9 years in a row at the Q106 MCMA (Madison Country Music Awards), Favorite Local Group at the 96.3 Star Country Awards, Country Artist of the Year at the MAMA Awards (Madison Area Music Association), People’s Choice Award Winner for 6 years at the WAMI Awards (Wisconsin Area Music Industry), Isthmus Readers Favorite Local Country Band, and Madison Magazine’s Madison BEST Local Band and Country Band, 6 years running. MADISON COUNTY has also been acknowledged with a Meritorious Achievement Award at the MAMA Awards, for raising their incredible fan base to such astronomical numbers. This group has earned the respect of some of the most talented musicians in the area, along with radio stations and fans alike. They have also shared the stage with many national acts through the years!