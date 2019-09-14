× Expand Dorf Kapelle at Essen Haus Oktoberfest.

press release: The Essen Haus is celebrating over 35 years of food, music, bier and fun on Saturday, Sept. 14. Their annual Oktoberfest celebration will feature four German Oktoberfest/Märzen biers out on the bier cart, goodies from the grill, live music from The Gary Beal Band (noon-4 p.m.) and Dorf Kapelle (4-8 p.m.), games and contests, a kinder-friendly activity area and more. Prost!