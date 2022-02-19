Olbrich Gardens Annual Theme Open House

press release: Olbrich Gardens' 2022/2023 Annual Theme

Native Plants. Natural Wonders.

Thoughtful garden practices help support local ecosystems; it is important that our community embrace native plants that strengthen biological diversity and enhance the land to sustain all living beings.

This year, the Gardens’ staff is excited to introduce Native Plants. Natural Wonders. as Olbrich's programmatic theme for 2022-2023. Explore the ways native plants can elevate an ornamental garden (like Olbrich) and help heal our planet. We’ll provide resources to learn more about the benefits of native plants and how they contribute to a healthy ecosystem for living things large and small. Expect to see our existing programs tied together in new ways, encouraging community members from all walks of life to participate.

Join us for the official rollout of Olbrich’s Native Plants. Natural Wonders. theme at a FREE open house on Saturday, February 19, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. FREE Admission for EVERYONE!

We’re excited to explore the wonder of native plants with you. Together we will continue to create beautiful and beneficial garden spaces.

Preview the Orchid Escape exhibit in the Bolz Conservatory featuring over 250 orchids artfully arranged in Element related displays.

Enjoy live music by Bear in the Woods in the Bolz Conservatory (10 am & 12:30 pm), tasty snacks (for purchase) and hot coffee and cocoa!

Participate in hands-on, drop in activities in the brand new Frautschi Family Learning Center.

Get a sneak peak of Olbrich's Spring Flower Show and state of the art greenhouses.

Most activities are free - food & beverage available for purchase.

Pour'n yer heart out Community Iron Pour, 12 - 4 p.m. Olbrich Gardens and FeLion Studios team up to present “Pour’n Yer Heart Out,” a fiery hot community iron pour! Check out the pre-pour workshop opportunities offered at the Gardens in January and February.

The public parking lot surrounding Olbrich Botanical Gardens offers 210 spaces including (12) fully accessible parking spaces near the main building entrance.

With other community events happening in the surrounding area simultaneously with the Gardens' open house, parking lots may fill up quickly, so having an alternative plan before arriving is the best strategy!

Check out the alternate parking option map ahead of time!

Olbrich Park - Public Parking Lots & Street Parking Options

350 parking spaces (street and parking lots) within 0.3 miles of the Gardens

115 spaces within a half mile, still within Olbrich Park

Skip the parking scramble!

Ride share â€“ pile your friends and family in one car when visiting the Gardens.

Take a Madison Green Cab - Green Cab has gone electric and will be one of the nation's first all-Tesla cab fleet!

Book a ride online!

Take a bus â€“ on weekends Route7 will bring you close to the Gardens - approximately a 6 minute walk

Utilize the Capital City Bike Trail to bike to the Gardens or for easy access when walking from alternative parking options.

In 2022, during the Gardens’ larger events Park Rangers will be onsite to help organize parking and assist our visitors. Be sure to thank our Park Rangers for supporting the Gardens!

Questions or concerns regarding parking you would like heard by the entities that have the ability to improve or expand public parking options send an email to: olbrichprograms@cityofmadison.com

Olbrich’s staff will direct this feedback to the change makers.