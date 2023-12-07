Olbrich Park-North Parcel Public Meeting

media release: Madison Parks is creating a Park Development Plan for the parkland north of Garver Feed Mill, referred to as Olbrich Park - North Parcel.

What is a Park Development Plan?

A planning document that provides a framework for future development and improvements.

Establishes the general location recommendations for desired amenities and resource protection.

The identified improvements are often implemented in phases, with each phase requiring further design development and public engagement before construction.

Draft Park Development Plans

Plan Option 1 pdf

Plan Option 2 pdf

Public Engagement Opportunities

Take the Online Survey! The survey will be open from November 2 - November 26. Survey results will be shared at the first public meeting.

Public Input Meeting #1

Thursday, December 7 at 6:00pm via Zoom - REGISTER IN ADVANCE

Staff will present background information, survey results, draft plans, listen to feedback, and answer questions.

Public Input Meeting #2

Expected to occur in late February. Exact date is to be determined.