Olbrich Park-North Parcel Public Meeting

media release: Madison Parks is creating a Park Development Plan for the parkland north of Garver Feed Mill, referred to as Olbrich Park - North Parcel.

What is a Park Development Plan?

  • A planning document that provides a framework for future development and improvements.
  • Establishes the general location recommendations for desired amenities and resource protection.
  • The identified improvements are often implemented in phases, with each phase requiring further design development and public engagement before construction.

Draft Park Development Plans

Plan Option 1 pdf 

Plan Option 2 pdf

Public Engagement Opportunities

Take the Online Survey! The survey will be open from November 2 - November 26. Survey results will be shared at the first public meeting.

Public Input Meeting #1

Thursday, December 7 at 6:00pm via Zoom - REGISTER IN ADVANCE

Staff will present background information, survey results, draft plans, listen to feedback, and answer questions.

Public Input Meeting #2

Expected to occur in late February. Exact date is to be determined.

Info

Public Meetings
608-267-4921
