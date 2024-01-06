Old Befana

media release: A musical by Madison’s Ken Lonnquist at Oakwood Village Art Center Auditorium (6205 Mineral Point Rd, Madison, WI 53705). Two performances - 2 pm and 7 pm.

Written in 1986, it's been performed every year since from Chicago to Minneapolis. Based on an ancient Yule tale, the musical is filled with hope, humor, and the possibility that within each of us waitzs the power to make the world a better place.

Joanne Schilling (percussion, chimes & bells), Sharon Brolin, Emily Whalley (flute & melodica) and Leila Fletcher join Ken in the production.

Admission is $20 adults, $10 children, and kids under 5 years old, $5.