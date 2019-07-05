Old Boyfriends

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin

press release: USA | 1979 | 35mm | 103 min.

Director: Joan Tewkesbury; Cast: Talia Shire, John Belushi, Keith Carradine

The directorial debut of screenwriter Tewkesbury (Nashville) is one of the most idiosyncratic and hardest-to-see features of the late 1970s. Leonard and Paul Schrader’s original screenplay follows young widow Dianne (Shire, in a rare leading role) on a road trip where she attempts to reconnect with the old boyfriends who had the most impact on her life: filmmaker Jeff (Richard Jordan), lounge lizard Eric (Belushi), and recluse Wayne (Carradine). Belushi, performing “Jailhouse Rock” more than a year before The Blues Brothers was released, is a standout in a cast that also includes John Houseman and Buck Henry. A new 35mm print, courtesy of Rialto Pictures, will be shown.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin
