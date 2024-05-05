media release: We are open on a Sunday for this year’s Great Taste of the Midwest Ticket Sales, so why not make it a party for anyone?

Our tasting room will be open to the public from 8am-1pm for beer purchasing to drink here or bottles to-go.

Also starting at 8am, our friends from Level 5 Donuts & Ste Martaen Catering will be here for a Vegan brunch pop-up!

Then, stick around and enjoy some bluegrass from local band, Old Gray Cats starting at 10am.

For those waiting to buy GTMW tickets at 12pm, you will be able to enjoy the fun too!