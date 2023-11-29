Old Soul Society (album release)

× Expand Kyle Hilker/Shatter Imagery Old Soul Society

media release: Old Soul Society is a Wisconsin based group rooted in Americana with branches into Folk, Rock, Soul, Roots, Blues & more. Old Soul Society’s focus on the craft of songwriting is displayed in the rich, textured musical layers they create to underscore songwriter Derek Ramnarace’s emotionally raw, honest and heartfelt lyrics. These details combine into a powerfully stirring live performance that has been winning over audiences everywhere. They will celebrate the release of their new album with a show at The Bur Oak.