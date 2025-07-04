Independence Day Celebration

media release: Celebrate the stars and stripes at Old World Wisconsin during a weekend jam-packed with food, games, music, performances and other patriotic festivities! Suit up in your best red, white and blue gear and head to the Crossroads Village to celebrate Independence Day in style: take part in historic games, join a spelling bee, churn your own butter, watch (or deck out your stroller and take part in) a children’s parade, and enter the famous pie-eating event for a little healthy—and sweet—competition. Take part in a special picnic menu in the cool shade of the Village Grove while listening to rousing tunes played by seasoned brass musicians, and cap things off with an inspirational reading of the document that started it all: the Declaration of Independence. As you explore, signature Time Travel Tokens will be available for purchase and can be redeemed for souvenirs, gifts, treats and more. Don't forget to meet and shake hands with the village mayor before you go!

This event is sponsored by Old World Foundation.

Adult (18-64): $20

Teen (13-17): $20

Senior (65+): $18

Children (5-12): $13

Child Under 5: Free