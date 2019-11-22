press release: Olde Fashioned Christmas will take place in downtown Evansville, Wisconsin on November 22 and 23. The event is free and will feature extended storefront hours, a visit from Santa, fire truck and carriage rides, and other children’s activities.

Get an early start to your holiday shopping. During Olde Fashioned Christmas meander through Evansville’s charming downtown with businesses all “Dreaming of a White Christmas” for the holidays. On Friday, enjoy free carriage rides at Roger G. Roth CPA & Associates, carolers, a petting zoo, marshmallow roasting, cookies, ornament decorating and an outdoor holiday movies from 5-8pm. On Saturday, the Evansville Jazz Choir will perform at the Grange Building. You’ll want to be on hand at 10am when Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive by Fire Truck to the Evansville Grange building. Then enjoy free photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, fire truck rides, small carriage rides by Evansville Carriage Company, harpist and violinist performances at Evansville Hometown Pharmacy, drawings and more.

There are opportunities to sponsor or volunteer for Olde Fashioned Christmas. Interested parties are encouraged to send an email to assistant@evansvillechamber. org.