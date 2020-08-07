ONLINE: Oliver Gomez Trio
https://www.facebook.com/events/1652061771627628/
press release: “Based out of Wisconsin, the Gomez Trio is made up of three young, up-and-coming jazz musicians. Drawing inspiration from artists such as Sonny Rollins, Oscar Peterson, and Benny Golson; Johnathan Downs (Tenor Saxophone), Oliver Gomez (Bass), and Meghan Lock (Drums) have created a dynamic that can be simply described as fiery and soulful.”
Johnathan Downs (Tenor Saxophone)
Meghan Lock (Drums)
Oliver Gomez (Bass)
Here's a link below to their recently released album:
https://fanlink.to/TheGriefSuite
https://olivergomez.bandcamp.com/
Donations for this concert will be graciously accepted through GoFundMe "Keep Coda Alive"
www.gofundme.com/f/keep-coda-alive
Audio Engineer - Papa Scott
Video Production - Madison Music Experience