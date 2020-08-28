ONLINE: On Western Art Music and Racialization

press release: LunART Festival is thrilled to present the second episode of our LunART Live Series! Join us every last Friday of the month, at noon, we have a featured guest in the the form of a short presentation followed by a Q&A.

Nadia Chana, Ph.D. rthnomusicology

"On Western Art Music and Racialization"

If you want to connect the lessons about racism the larger world has been learning this summer with Western art music communities, this talk is for you! Among other things, I will talk about how anti-Black and anti-Asian racism operate in and around Western classical music communities; about structural conditions that might prevent musicians of colour from entering Western classical music communities; and about what might push people of colour out once there. This series of thoughts is tied together with concrete examples, examples that I hope will be sticky enough to stay with you and specific enough to recognize out in the world.