On Wisconsin! Football Season Prep
Linen & Clove, Verona 606 W. Verona Ave., Verona, Wisconsin 53593
media release: On Wisconsin! It's football season and time to get ready for a good old Wisconsin Tailgate and Sunday Football. Linen & Clove has your back. Join us in store for our very own football season prep. Decorating demonstrations, tailgate food ideas, and more. Shop the Thursday On Wisconsin! Launch. Demonstrations start at 6:30 pm.
