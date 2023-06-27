media release: By Sonya Kelly, directed by Laura Rook, in the Touchstone Theatre.

Tickets are on sale for returning audience. General public on-sale starts April 24.

Three lives intersect for the space of a single breath; their well-planned worlds knocked right off their axes in the space of seconds. But maybe the moment itself doesn’t matter. It’s what comes next that will determine who they truly are when the dust settles. It’s something we all face, in a fashion. The way life changes on a dime. The way our humanity is tested and twisted. And the way it can bounce back if we are able to evolve. To forgive. It’s the kind of play we’re thrilled to fold into the embrace of the Touchstone – compact and thrilling, and exquisitely poetic. Based on a true event that mesmerized London, Once Upon a Bridge is a lyrical and uplifting meditation on the moments that shake us, and the small acts that may help us heal, if we only let them. Runs June 27 - October 7.

Based on a true story, three lives intersect for an instant, and are changed forever. A young woman starting out in a new city is bumped – or is she pushed? – or did she fall? – into the path of an oncoming bus, her life spared by bare inches. One man hustles off, while another risks his job to stay. Structured as a series of flowing monologues, these strangers tell a tale of the distance between our hopes and realities; our perceived futures and unchangeable past; between ourselves and the people around us. A poetic and hopeful meditation about choices, consequences and picking up the pieces when they fall.

Featuring: La Shawn Banks, Elizabeth Reese, Marcus Truschinski

Casting subject to change