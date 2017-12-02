Once Upon a Christmas Cheery, In the Lab of Shakhashiri
UW Chemistry Building 1101 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin
48th Annual Once Upon a Christmas Cheery In the Lab of Shakhashiri
Prof. Bassam Shakhashiri's annual chemistry demonstration show.
Saturday, December 2 at 1:00 p.m.; Sunday, December 3 at 1:00 & 4:00 p.m.
FREE tickets can be reserved at www.scifun.org. Don't wait! They go fast.
