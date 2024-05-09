Once Upon a Mattress Sr.

media release: Join us for annual senior production featuring a cast of those age 55 and above! Many moons ago in a far-off place, Queen Aggravain decreed no couples could marry until her son, Prince Dauntless, found a bride. Princesses came from far and wide to win the hand of the prince, but none could pass the impossible tests given to them by the Queen. That is, until the “shy” swamp princess, Winnifred the Woebegone, showed up. Would she be able to pass the Sensitivity Test, marry her prince and help Lady Larkin and Sir Harry to the altar? Carried on a wave of wonderful songs, by turns hilarious and raucous, romantic and melodic, this rollicking spin on the classic tale The Princess and the Pea provides some side-splitting shenanigans. After all, a princess is a delicate thing.

Once Upon A Mattress Senior is a one-hour adaptation of the beloved musical. Performances will be held at the VACT Theater, which is located within the VACT Building at 103 Lincoln Street, Verona