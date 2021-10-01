One City Schools Capital Campaign Kickoff

media release: Join us on October 1, 2021, from 6:00 - 7:30pm for light refreshments including a brief program 6:45 - 7:15pm.

COVID protocols will be enforced.

One City Schools, Inc. is a nonprofit, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization that operates high quality independent and public preschools and grade schools in Wisconsin dedicated to this purpose. We believe in the Village concept – that it truly takes a village to raise successful children. We are committed to bringing communities together to create and run excellent schools that successfully cultivate healthy, happy, thoughtful, and resourceful children who have the capacity, passion and commitment to thrive personally, empower others and change the world for the better.