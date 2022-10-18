One City Schools Community Open House

to

RSVP

One City Schools 1707 W. Broadway, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: Join us for a guided tour of One City Elementary School and One City's new secondary school, One City Preparatory Academy. See the progress in our facility renovations, learn more about the programs that make One City unique, and see our scholars (grades K-5, 6, 9 and 10) in action. Please review the available time slots to sign up. We look forward to seeing you there! 

Date: 10/18/2022, tours begin at 10 and 11 am, noon and 1 pm, 1707 W Broadway.

Info

One City Schools 1707 W. Broadway, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
Kids & Family
608-531-2128
RSVP
to
Google Calendar - One City Schools Community Open House - 2022-10-18 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - One City Schools Community Open House - 2022-10-18 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - One City Schools Community Open House - 2022-10-18 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - One City Schools Community Open House - 2022-10-18 10:00:00 ical