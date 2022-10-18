One City Schools Community Open House

media release: Join us for a guided tour of One City Elementary School and One City's new secondary school, One City Preparatory Academy. See the progress in our facility renovations, learn more about the programs that make One City unique, and see our scholars (grades K-5, 6, 9 and 10) in action. Please review the available time slots to sign up. We look forward to seeing you there!

Date: 10/18/2022, tours begin at 10 and 11 am, noon and 1 pm, 1707 W Broadway.