media release:

One Hand Don’t Clap | Kavery Dutta Kaul | USA | 1991 | 92 minutes

Director Kavery Dutta Kaul traces the rise of calypso and soca music through the careers of Lord Kitchener and Calypso Rose in Trinidad and Tobago. The journey takes audiences from New York recording studios to the streets of Carnival in Trinidad and Tobago. There, the festivities culminate with the annual competition between top calypso singers for the title Monarch of the Year.

“This vivid and engaging documentary moves and shakes with inimitable music,” the Village Voice proclaimed during the film’s original release. Recently restored by the Academy Film Archive and the Women’s Preservation Fund.

Bring a friend, bring a blanket or camp chairs, and prepare yourself for an evening of independent films and videos under the stars. Rooftop Cinema returns to the museum’s rooftop sculpture garden each Friday this August for its eighteenth season. Films begin at sundown, approximately 20 minutes after sunset.

Rooftop Cinema is $7 per screening/free for MMoCA members (including the free membership tier Friends of MMoCA) and ages 18 and younger. Admission is at the lobby reception desk beginning at 7:30 PM. Screenings relocate to the Lecture Hall if rain is predicted.

Rooftop Cinema is a program of MMoCA’s education department and is curated by James Kreul. MMoCA’s film programming is generously funded by maiahaus, Venture Investors, LLC and a gift from an anonymous donor.

