ONLINE: One Human Band

press release: Now more than ever, it’s important for us to stay connected and support the musicians who bring us so much joy. Since it will be a little awhile until we can gather again, let’s share the gift of music together and look forward to better days ahead. JPAC is partnering with musicians, many located in the Southern Wisconsin area to celebrate their amazing talents from the comfort of our homes.

These will be streamed live on JPAC’s Facebook Page and we encourage viewers to donate to the artist’s virtual tip jar mentioned in each performance or support them by purchasing merchandise if you can. If you are unable to donate at this time, we completely understand and just want an opportunity to provide some joy and light in this very difficult time in the world. We will get through this together and JPAC will continue to Foster a Creative Community… just virtually for the time being. We greatly appreciate your support through this very difficult time. JPAC’s direct virtual tip jar can be found at PayPal.Me/JanesvillePAC.

One Human Band: Friday, May 8, 7:00pm – 8:00pm

https://www.facebook.com/events/3117061061667032/

Singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Bryan Drewyor performs with a variety of different acoustic instruments in a rustic and soulful one “human” band. Traveling around the country on foot, boat, and bicycle, this performer brings an ecological approach to his touring and a humanitarian method to his songwriting. Blending the macrocosmic and microcosmic patterns with sound and emotion, this artist both physically and spiritually explores the world and expresses the information through emotion and melodies.