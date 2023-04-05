Leighann Kowalsky Cirque Us performers on stage. "One Man's Trash: A Repurposed Circus" is a Cirque Us production.

media release: Cirque Us is thrilled to perform “One Man’s Trash: A Repurposed Circus” at the Madison Circus Space on April 5. Tickets and additional information are available now at thecirqueus.com.

Grab your garbage bags, pick up the recycling, and get ready to laugh and cheer as this repurposed circus turns trash into treasure! Originally produced in 2016, “One Man’s Trash” is back again in 2023 for its third national tour following the overwhelming success of its 2022 revival. With the limitless spirit and can-do attitude of the circus, this cast reanimates all that’s left in trash cans and littered in the garage to create an astonishing testament to the power of community and teamwork. Be it the pass of a juggling club or the leap of an acrobat, “One Man’s Trash” is ready to prove what we’re capable of--what we’re all capable of--together.

Since its founding in 2016, Cirque Us has rapidly grown into one of the most notable contemporary circus companies in the country. Its eight original company members quite literally stitched a show together with recycled materials and old car tires, culminating in the first tour of “One Man’s Trash” in 2016. Since then, Cirque Us has expanded to produce and tour original, full-length works year after year, alongside educational experiences such as camps, workshops, and other events for people of all ages and abilities. The DailyUV.com calls this troupe “the perfect blend of sophistication and fun,” and “non-stop action that keeps you guessing as to what is to come next.” With great pride and pleasure, we’re throwing open the dumpster doors once more, and can’t wait for you to jump in.

The 2023 troupe of “One Man’s Trash” is: Doug Stewart, Justin Durham, Mariah Fraker, Maeve Beck, Jeremy Cifonie, and Tyler Jacobson. They come from across the United States and have a collective resume which includes AIDA Cruises, AirOtic Soiree, Alter Circus, Circus Aotearoa, Circus Smirkus, Cirque Dreams, Midnight Circus, Pippin National Tour, Pomp Snow & Cirqueumstance, Santa’s Circus, Sea World, Vampire Circus, Westchester Circus Arts, and the Zoppe Circus.