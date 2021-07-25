media release: People with disabilities and their families across Wisconsin continue to recover and try to return to “normal” following the devastating impacts of the pandemic. The Arc Wisconsin, a disability advocacy organization based in Stoughton, Wisconsin, along with 5 local chapters of The Arc statewide are hosting events throughout the weekend of July 23-25 to raise awareness and funds for Disability Rights. Stoughton will host an in-person walk on July 25 at Virgin Lake Park.

Anyone can choose to run, walk, roll, or simply move along with The Arc Wisconsin team virtually (or in person at select locations) at any point during the weekend. The event date was chosen to celebrate the 31st Anniversary of the landmark Americans with Disabilities Act legislation. Proceeds from the One Voice Wisconsin for Disability Rights event go directly to locally affiliated chapters and The Arc Wisconsin to assist and advocate for many people with disabilities and their families who experienced significant loss of services and extreme social isolation during the pandemic.

“We are excited to encourage people throughout our communities to learn more about disability rights and celebrate along with us,” says Lisa Pugh, Executive Director of The Arc Wisconsin. “Every mile we move represents how far we have come and how far we have yet to go in our fight for equal rights.”

The One Voice Wisconsin for Disability Rights event is open to anyone who chooses to run, walk, roll, or bike for one mile, a 5K (3.1 miles) or 10K (6.2 miles), at any point during July 23-25. Stoughton event participants can choose from a 1- or 3-mile route starting at Virgin Lake Park on July 25th and kicking off at 10AM (registration at 9AM). Upon completion, participants will post their successes on social media using #OneVoiceWisconsin. Those who register can dedicate their $25 fee and make an additional donation to The Arc Wisconsin or another participating chapter and will receive a One Voice for Disability Rights T-shirt along with a race bib. Advance registration encouraged: https://arcwi.org/one-voice- wisconsin/

“Stoughton has been the unofficial home of The Arc Wisconsin and many strong disability advocates for some time. We are proud to be from such an inclusive and accepting community,” says Pugh.

The Arc Wisconsin is a chapter of The Arc of the United States, the largest national community-based organization advocating for and with people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) and serving them and their families. With hundreds of state and local chapters across the country including Wisconsin, The Arc’s chapter network is on the front lines working to ensure that people with IDD have the support and services they need to be fully engaged in their communities across their lifetimes.

The Arc’s local chapters in Wisconsin, led by The Arc Wisconsin, work together to serve the estimated 134,151 people with IDD across the state.

The following chapters will participate in the One Voice for Wisconsin for Disability Rights Event: The Arc Wisconsin, The Arc Dane County, The Arc Eau Claire, Inc., The Arc Green County, The Arc Lincoln County, The Arc of Racine County, Inc., Richland County Arc.

In-person run/walk events and celebrations will be held at:

Virgin Lake Park, Stoughton on July 25 at 10 AM; Contact Lisa Pugh@thearc.org

Mick Memorial Park, Hub City on July 25; Contact Deb w_r_h_13@hotmail.com

Monroe High School Track on July 24; Contact Lori plstietz@tds.net