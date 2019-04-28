One Walk: Big Strides for Autism

press release: The Autism Society of South Central Wisconsin is hosting a walk to raise awareness and funds to support local events and programs for individuals and families impacted by autism spectrum disorder.

Registration opens at 10 am. Walk begins at 11 am. Pizza at 12 pm (one slice per person while supplies last). Free t-shirts will be provided to all participants who register by April 14th.

Entry fees:

Individual: $20

Families: $50 per family of four. 2 additional members may be added for $10 each, up to 6 total family members.

Teams: $15 per team member.

Collect $100 or more in donations and be eligible for prizes!

Location: Demetral Park, 601 N. 6th Street, Madison, WI 53704