media release: Our 3rd Annual One Woman, Many Lakes Art Show will be held this year on August 6 and 7 at American Wine Project in Mineral Point. 1-8 pm on Aug. 6 (with music by Gaines & Wagoner) and 1-6 pm, 8/7.

This show is a fundraiser for metastatic breast cancer (MBC) research, a terminal disease. (MBC is breast cancer that has spread to other parts of the body. It is also called ‘Stage 4 breast cancer’.) Over 40,000 American women die from MBC every year, and less than 10% of funds raised for breast cancer go toward the research needed for those of us with MBC. Mary Gooze, of “One Woman, Many Lakes”, has lived with MBC for 10 years. She and her husband Rob created the MORE FOR STAGE 4 FUND – these funds go directly to UW Carbone Cancer Center for MBC research. None of the money is spent on administration or advertising. Mary Rasmussen was diagnosed with MBC in 2018.

We are once again looking for donations of art from friends, craftspeople and artists. These items will be offered for sale in the beautiful event space at the winery on August 6 and 7, with all funds going directly to MORE FOR STAGE 4! Your name will be proudly displayed as a contributor, and we hope this will generate interest in your creations. Another option is to purchase items from your favorite artist or crafter and then donate it to the sale!

Please contact Mary Gooze maryrobgooze@gmail.com or Mary Rasmussen funrasmussen@gmail.com via email for further details on donating art, or if you have any questions.