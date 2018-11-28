press release: Join us for a Stage Russia theater screening of Onegin, sponsored by the Russian Flagship Program, the Department of German, Nordic, and Slavic, and the Wisconsin Union Directorate Film Committee. (Stage Russia films productions from Russia's most renowned theater companies and distributes them in HD into cinemas across the globe.)

Russia | 160 min | NR | DVD | Dir. Timofey Kulyabin

Timofey Kulyabin's Golden Mask Award winning Onegin removes all expectations of Pushkin's novel in verse and places you not in some historical epoch, but in today's world, immersed in the inner thoughts, hopes, despairs, passions and disappointments that drift in, through and around the 4 central figures, Onegin, Tatiana, Olga and Lensky. There are no grand balls, no fans, no lorgnettes, no "Encyclopedia of Russian life". Just a quiet love story that perfectly conveys the attitude of the great poet and how very much his masterwork still resonates with our 21st century reality.