ONLINE: A Behind-the-Scenes Look at WIPPS

Meet some of the faces behind WIPPS programming and learn how to support these and other impactful projects by becoming a Friend of WIPPS.

Join Two Bald Guys to learn about a variety of WIPPS projects and programs ranging from a statewide Toward One Wisconsin conference on diversity and inclusion to a unique study on students returning to school during COVID-19 to a groundbreaking project on early childhood language development to dynamic speaker events such as John Bolton and Doris Kearns Goodwin.

Topics covered will be:

Internships

Public issues series

Toward One Wisconsin Conference

COVID-19 Hmong and Hispanic Communication Network

WIPPS Research Partners

