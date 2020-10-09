ONLINE: A Behind-the-Scenes Look at WIPPS
press release: Meet some of the faces behind WIPPS programming and learn how to support these and other impactful projects by becoming a Friend of WIPPS.
Join Two Bald Guys to learn about a variety of WIPPS projects and programs ranging from a statewide Toward One Wisconsin conference on diversity and inclusion to a unique study on students returning to school during COVID-19 to a groundbreaking project on early childhood language development to dynamic speaker events such as John Bolton and Doris Kearns Goodwin.
Topics covered will be:
- Internships
- Public issues series
- Toward One Wisconsin Conference
- COVID-19 Hmong and Hispanic Communication Network
- WIPPS Research Partners
What are your thoughts on this topic? Join us for this livestream Friday at noon on the WIPPS Facebook page. www.facebook.com/WIPPSorg/.
Post comments and questions during the event, or email questions in advance at info@wipps.org.