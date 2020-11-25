ONLINE: A Year with Frog and Toad

media release: Join Children's Theater of Madison for From The Vault, a series of your favorite CTM hit shows, remastered to stream into the comfort of your own home. While we are unable to get together, we recognize that you can create your own family and friend pods to gather and watch the wonderful work we've created over the years. Imagine being able to see your child, friend or family member from a show past... well, now you can!

Sit with your family, and enjoy a classic show, for just $25

ON SALE NOW:

A YEAR WITH FROG AND TOAD – Viewing available Nov. 25 – Nov 29 –This whimsical show follows two friends — the cheerful, popular Frog and the rather grumpy Toad — as they celebrate their differences and each other throughout a whole year!

Purchase tickets here