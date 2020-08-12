ONLINE: AARP Superstar Contest 2020

media release: Help Send a Wisconsin Vocalist to the Top!

Maggie Delaney-Potthoff, a Wisconsin native, has been chosen as a top ten finalist for the AARP Superstar Singing Contest 2020! https://superstar.aarp.org/

Maggie, a 30 year veteran of Wisconsin’s premiere Gypsy jazz band, Harmonious Wail, was inspired to enter the a capella contest just 60 minutes before the deadline. She won the judge’s heart with her emotive rendition of Louis Armstrong’s classic, “What a Wonderful ‘World”.

Maggie is a musician who is weathering the storm of closed theaters and boarded up festivals. All of which have been swept out to sea by the COVID-19 pandemic. She was cancelled by Wisconsin’s own beloved Summerfest 2020 in Milwaukee. And a Summer tour of Scotland and Ireland were all snatched away by the virus.

The entry required the contestants to use up to 200 words to describe their chosen piece, “Louis Armstrong’s masterpiece still holds true, even in these unprecedented times.” is what Maggie simply shared.

The AARP Superstar 2020 finalist will receive a generous prize. As Maggie navigates the sea of uncertainty in the world of musicians today, please offer your support. To help her on her rise to the top, simply sign in and give her your vote. All voters are invited to vote every day and are entered into a Sweepstakes. They are offered a chance to win a $100.00 card, or $100.00 cash. The final voting day is August 21, 2020. The judges will then choose the finalist and will use the people’s vote for 40% of their decision. A vote for “Maggie D.” is a vote for Wisconsin!