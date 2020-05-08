ONLINE: Abby Sher

press release: Join us online for our next Facebook Live Chat with author Abby Sher! The event is part of the Reading Group Choices Book a Day program.

Abby will talk about her new book MISS YOU LOVE YOU HATE YOU BYE. Post questions here before the chat, and tune in on Friday, May 8 @ 7pm CST on our Facebook page!

Each of our authors also chooses a favorite bookstore resource for readers to support. Abby recommends ordering your books from [words] Bookstore in Maplewood, New Jersey (www.wordsbookstore.com) .

The Book a Day program brings you a daily dose of reading, along with free author chats and interviews. Follow us here and on Twitter to stay posted! https://twitter.com/ReadingGChoices