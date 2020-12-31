ONLINE: The Avett Brothers

× Expand Crackerfarm The Avett Brothers

media release: The Avett Brothers New Year’s Eve show is going virtual this year! The special event will feature the first full band performance since February, appearances by special guests including Dax Shepard (as master of ceremonies), Willie Nelson, Brandi Carlile, Ben Bridwell, Taylor Goldsmith, Mickey Raphael, and more to be announced soon. The evening will conclude with a countdown to 2021 with Scott and Seth Avett. Stay tuned to The Avett Brothers website and social media as new guests and performers are revealed every day between now and Christmas Day.

New Year’s Eve concerts are a long-standing tradition for The Avett Brothers and this year will be no exception – marking the band’s 17th annual New Year’s Eve performance. Despite the challenges of COVID-19, The Avett Brothers were determined to continue the ritual by making this year’s show available virtually to fans across the globe. The one-of-a-kind pay per view event will be streamed on Nugs.net and is available for purchase in both HD and 4K. Watch the livestream on December 31, 2020 and/or On-Demand within 48 hours.

Purchasing tickets to live stream shows is a great way to support the Pabst Theater Group and keep its venues alive while they’re closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. TICKETS ON SALE NOW!